Picking up after the storm Video

CENTRAL US, (KOKH/KTVI/KTUL/KFOR/KMOV/CNN News) - Homes lost. Businesses destroyed. In Jefferson City, Missouri where people are digging out from a week's worth of storms, as those all throughout the heartland brace for more extreme weather.

"It's just been chaos. Complete chaos.'

People in the Midwest and plain states are still living under threat of more to come. Days of rain have flooded neighborhoods, eroded land, and put a strain on rivers and waterways in Oklahoma.

The army corps of engineers had to open a dam along the Arkansas River to release some of that water. But the threat to levees and homes along the river is a real one.

Mayor G.T. Bynum says, "if an emergency personnel from our team comes to your house and tells your to leave, you have a couple of hours before the flood waters are expected to be in your neighborhood and you need to leave."

Thursday at least one town was evacuated over fears two barges that broke loose would break a damn and flood the area. Luckily, they struck without hurting the infrastructure.

In Jefferson City, Missouri, residents continue digging out and cleaning up after Wednesday evening's E-F 3 tornado.

"You don't expect it. It just came within seconds." recounts resident Kayleigh de Rosa. "We barely had time to make it to the bathroom."

That storm killed at least three people, seemingly destroying all that was in its path.

But there is no shortage of neighbors, willing to help each other as they pick up what's left.