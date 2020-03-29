Pizzeria borrows to keep workers on job, spurs donations

Breaking News
Adult woman and 9-year-old girl found shot to death in south Wichita home
1  of  84
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Pizzeria borrows to keep workers on job, spurs donations

National / World

by: WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 24, 2020, photo, Michael Morin, co-owner of Federico’s Pizza in Belmar N.J., makes a pizza. Morin and his brother Bryan took out a $50,000 line of credit to ensure that their 20 employees can stay on the payroll for at least two months during the virus outbreak. That prompted an outpouring of donations from customers wanting to send pizzas to hospital workers and first responders. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

BELMAR, N.J. (AP) — This is a story about bosses and their workers, in the dark days of COVID-19. It’s also a story about how one good turn deserves another and yet another.

And this being New Jersey, it’s also a story about pizza.

Bryan Morin and his brother Michael operate Federico’s Pizza in this Jersey Shore town. In the summer, they deliver cheese steak pizzas and 12-inch subs and garlic knots directly to the beach, a few blocks away. In winter, customers flock to the cozy, black-and-white tiled restaurant on Main Street.

But across the ocean, trouble brewed. Bryan Morin tossed and turned all night after watching news reports of how a virus spread rapidly in Italy, eventually bringing life to a virtual standstill and leading to massive layoffs as businesses closed down.

He could not let this happen at Federico’s.

Many of his employees have been with the business for a decade or more; the head cook has been there for 22 years, since the business was owned by Bryan and Michael’s father.

“I’m the provider for my employees; I supply their salary, and if they don’t have a salary, they won’t be able to afford their rent, their credit card bills, their insurance, their gas,” he said.

He decided to “do the right thing and take the hit, and I’ll make it up somewhere down the line.”

So about two weeks ago, he secured a $50,000 line of credit from his bank. He promised his workers they’d have a job for at least the next two months, come what may. He’d reassess conditions after that, but he’d do everything possible to keep the paychecks flowing.

As word of the brothers’ pledge got around, the community rallied round. Customers began helping out: an extra $10 on top of the usual 20% tip, a few bucks earmarked for the kitchen staff.

But then, something unexpected happened — a surge of pay-it-forward donations.

People — some who were ordering food, some who just wanted to help — called and asked the pizzeria to charge their credit cards for food to be sent to those on the front lines of the virus response: Doctors, nurses and other staff at a nearby hospital, police, firefighters and EMS squads.

In just two days last week, Federico’s took in nearly $4,000 to make and deliver pizzas to first responders. Moments before Bryan Morin was interviewed last week, the pizzeria sent 30 free pizzas to Jersey Shore Medical Center, a vital battleground in the fight against COVID-19 in a state that has the second-most cases in the nation.

All because the boss cared.

“This is such a scary time, and so many people are getting laid off,” said Kirsten Phillips, who works the counter. “It was so unexpected what he did, but maybe it shouldn’t have been, because he always took care of us. This is really the best job I’ve ever had.”

___

While nonstop global news about the effects of the coronavirus have become commonplace, so, too, are the stories about the kindness of strangers and individuals who have sacrificed for others. “One Good Thing” is an AP continuing series reflecting these acts of kindness.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through the Religion News Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories