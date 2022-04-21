COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a parking lot at an industrial park about 35 miles east of Atlanta.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the unidentified small plane crashed about 7 p.m. Thursday near an industrial plant in Covington, Georgia. Local reports cited police as saying it appeared no one aboard the plane survived.

Police told news outlet WSB-TV that two people died, and that the aircraft was a Cessna twin-engine plane.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries to anyone on the ground. The crash site is in an industrial park near Interstate 20, a major east-west artery in Georgia.