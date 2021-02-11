Police: 2 men fatally shot in Missouri in spat over firewood

PARKVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Police in northwestern Missouri say two men have been fatally shot by another man in a dispute over firewood.

Police in Parkville say the deadly confrontation happened Wednesday night after two men in a truck hauling firewood met with another man at a Platte County home to sell the firewood.

Police say there was a dispute, and the men with the firewood left. Police believe the other man then followed the truck and fired shots at both men inside.

Police say the driver of the truck died at the scene.

The passenger was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police have not released the names of the men killed or the suspect, who was arrested.