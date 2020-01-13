Police: 3 juveniles, 2 adults wounded in Colorado shooting

AURORA, Colo. (AP) – Police in Colorado says three juveniles and two adults were wounded in a shooting.

Aurora police said early Sunday that the five victims were in serious condition, but expected to survive.

The victims included two girls, one boy, and two adult men. Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police released a description of a suspect but said they were still trying to determine whether there were more.

Aurora is about 10 miles east of Denver.

