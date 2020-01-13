1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Hamilton - USD 390 Herington - USD 487 Rural Vista - USD 481 Waconda - USD 272

Police: 3 juveniles, 2 adults wounded in Colorado shooting

National / World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AURORA, Colo. (AP) – Police in Colorado says three juveniles and two adults were wounded in a shooting.

Aurora police said early Sunday that the five victims were in serious condition, but expected to survive.

The victims included two girls, one boy, and two adult men. Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police released a description of a suspect but said they were still trying to determine whether there were more.

Aurora is about 10 miles east of Denver.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories