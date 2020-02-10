Two officers shot, suspect dead following shooting at Arkansas Walmart

FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP & KSNW) — Two Forrest City officers were shot and one suspect was killed after a shooting at the local Walmart.

According to the Forrest City Police Department, Lt. Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington were called to the store after a man began making threats, saying he was going to blow up the Walmart. He was approached by the officers and that’s when the suspect reportedly opened fire, striking both.

Watlington was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis for treatment. Varner was taken to a local hospital. The suspect is dead, authorities said.

Walmart spokesman Scott Pope said the company was working with the Forrest City Police Department with its investigation but declined further comment. Walmart is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Tammy Priddy, 57, works at Simmons Eye Center in the Walmart. She said she was preparing patient records for the day when she heard eight shots. She said she hid under a counter in the lab until the gunshots stopped.

“The first two shots kind of startled me, and then a coworker came in and said it was gunfire,” Priddy said.

She and a coworker ran from the building and officers outside the Walmart ordered her to get as far away from the building as possible. She was not injured.

“I was too afraid to think of anything except to get to safety,” she said. “We kept our minds straight to where we were safe and we were able to get to safety.”

Forrest City is about 45 miles west of Memphis and about 85 miles east of Little Rock.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division was investigating the shooting.

LATEST STORIES: