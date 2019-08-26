Police: 3-year-old boy starved to death; brother survived

These photos provided by the Madison County Alabama Jail show Ashley Elizabeth Catron and Frederick Anthony Fink. An Alabama couple who police said didn’t believe in doctors could face life in prison if convicted of aggravated child abuse in the starvation death of their 3-year-old boy. News outlets report Ashley Elizabeth Catron and Frederick Anthony Frink were denied bond Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Huntsville officers testified that the couple’s boys were severely malnourished. (Madison County Jail via AP)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama couple who police said didn’t believe in doctors could face life in prison if convicted of aggravated child abuse in the starvation death of their 3-year-old boy.

News outlets report Ashley Elizabeth Catron and Frederick Anthony Frink were denied bond Thursday. Huntsville officers testified that the couple’s boys were severely malnourished. Prosecutor Tim Douthit said Hendrix Frink died of starvation weighing just 13 pounds. He told the court his 4-year-old brother survived, barely, weighing 15 pounds.

Investigator Julian Johnson says their home smelled of urine and the boys’ cribs were soiled by blood and feces. Police say they told authorities they tried to nourish the children with PediaSure.

The couple has filed for bankruptcy over tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills.

