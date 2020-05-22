Police: Florida man killed partner over explicit photos

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WBBH) – Police in Lehigh Acres, Florida say a dispute over explicit photos lead to the murder of 24-year-old Terence Brown.
Investigators say Brown left his home Sunday thinking he would be meeting Benjamin Paige for a romantic encounter.
Instead, he was shot to death on the front lawn.
The sheriff’s office confirms paige and brown had known each other about a week. They’d met online and had been intimate.
According to the investigation Paige was upset Brown had explicit pictures of them both and refused to delete them.
