Police investigating claims of animal cruelty at North Las Vegas dog training school

by: Kel Dansby, Orko Manna

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – North Las Vegas Police Department Animal Control are currently investigating Off The Leash K9 Training after an email was sent to them claiming multiple cases of animal abuse. 

Officers arrived at the training facility, which is located at 4220 Production Court near Craig and Pecos roads, around 9:30 a.m. on May 22. 8 News Now reporter Orko Manna spoke to a woman who says her dogs were injured and emaciated when she picked them up from the facility.

The NLVPD investigation is still ongoing.

