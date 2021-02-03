Police: Man used 6-year-old relative as human shield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old man who police say used a 6-year-old relative as a shield after firing at Kansas City officers has been charged.

The Jackson County Prosecutor charged Willie Wren Monday with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and two weapons charges.

Police say officers responded Sunday night to reports that a man was dragging a crying child in the street.

Police found the man holding a gun in an upstairs bedroom. He shot at officers when one fired a stun gun at him.

Police say when officers confronted him again, he held the girl in front of him. Officers overpowered him and rescued the child, who was not injured.