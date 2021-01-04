Police: Raiders Josh Jacobs arrested on DUI charge

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) takes the field against the Denver Broncos before an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan.. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested early Monday morning on a DUI charge, according to police.

Officers responded to a single vehicle crash near the Airport Connector and East Sunset Road around 4:45 a.m.

The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Joshua Jacobs, was impaired, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital due to minor injuries.

After being treated, he was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for DUI.

