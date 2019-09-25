Police say man abducted 16-year-old from Missouri home

National / World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDMUNDSON, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a 16-year-old girl has been abducted from a suburban St. Louis home by a man with a long criminal history.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an “endangered person alert” for Gabriella Sarah Yonko, whose phone has been detected east of Chicago. She was reported missing Tuesday night from her uncle’s home in Edmundson.

Police say a suspect, identified as 26-year-old Christopher Johnson of Breckenridge, Missouri, was seen taking Gabriella away in a black 2008 Lexus LS. The vehicle has a Washington license plate BEC5322.

Police said Johnson’s criminal history includes escaping from custody and that he is “known to be physically violent.” No other details were immediately released.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories