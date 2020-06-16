Live Now
Police say man killed in early morning Missouri house fire

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City say a man has died in an early morning house fire.

Police say Grandview firefighters were called to the blaze around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In the course of extinguishing the fire, crews found a man dead inside the home, located in the southeastern corner of Grandview.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man, but say he was in his 70s. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

