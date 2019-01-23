Police: She gave birth to 1st 2019 baby in car used for meth
GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) - A woman who made news for giving birth to a North Carolina county's first baby of 2019 in a moving car is accused of running a methamphetamine trafficking operation out of that same vehicle.
The Gaston Gazette reports 32-year-old Jessica Dawn Killian was arrested outside a motel early Tuesday. Gastonia police say she had 36 grams of meth she planned to sell, using a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze.
Just three weeks prior, she was a passenger in that car, giving birth to Atom Bomb Sain as her boyfriend sped toward the hospital. The couple had already chosen the boy's name, but Killian said he "really did come out like a bomb."
Officials couldn't comment on who has custody of the boy. It's unclear whether Killian has a lawyer.
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Changes could come to McLean Boulevard when...
- Gov. Kelly looks at reviewing sentencing...
- Veteran Salute: Time in Vietnam molded life
- Lawsuit claims Wichita dealership was negligent...
- Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper speaks out after...
National / World
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Puppy survives being shot in the head with an arrow
- Dems prepare own border security package...
- Catholic student says he didn't disrespect...
- Amid wall debate, pope says fear of migration...
- LA teachers union, school district team to seek...