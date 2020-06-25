Police: South Carolina woman exposes herself to family after dispute over ‘BLM’ etched in sand

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Nexstar Media Wire) — A woman exposed herself in Surfside Beach, South Carolina after an argument over “Black Lives Matter” being written in the sand, according to police.

Police said an officer was called to the beach for a verbal argument Tuesday around 1:25 p.m.

A woman said she was on the beach with her kids, who were writing “Black Lives Matter” and “defund the police” in the sand, according to the police report. The group next to them was offended and started to erase the words in the sand, police said.

Both parties began arguing and recording the incident on their phones, when Kimberly Eugenia Allen, 53, of Gaffney, South Carolina, was observed in the video walking up to the camera and “exposing her breasts,” according to the police report.

Police said her breasts were visible to the woman, three juveniles, and two other adults.

An investigators spoke with Allen, who admitted her group did erase the words in the sand and did have a verbal argument, police said. Allen admitted what she did was wrong and apologized for it.

Allen was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with indecent exposure. She was released on $1,000 bond.