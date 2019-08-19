Potential mass shooting thwarted in three states

(CNN) – Ohio is still reeling from this month’s deadly mass shooting, and it could have seen yet another attack if not for the work of law enforcement and tips from the public.

Police made an arrest and similar, unrelated arrests in Connecticut and Florida.

“He had a rifle and 400 rounds of ammunition. There’s a lot of carnage could’ve been caused,” said Sheriff Michael Chitwood, Volusia County, Florida.

The sheriff emphasizing the potential threat posed by a young man officials say could have become a mass shooter.

“He fits the profile exactly. He lost his job, he lost his girlfriend, he’s depressed, he’s got the ammunition, and he wants to become known for being the most prolific killer in American history,” said Sheriff Chitwood.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Tristan Scott Wix and charged him with threatening a mass shooting after his ex-girlfriend told police he had sent her texts threatening to carry out a shooting.

“The girlfriend’s a real hero here.”

A tip from the public also led to an arrest in Ohio.

Police say 20-year-old James Patrick Reardon threatened to carry out a shooting at a Jewish community center. He’s been charged with telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing after authorities say he made an ominous post on his Instagram account, which they say contained anti-semitic material.

Police found a cache of weapons and ammunition at Reardon’s home, and he made his ideological leanings clear in a National Geographic documentary about the now infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

“I want a homeland for white people, and I think every race should have a homeland for their own race,” said Reardon.

Another arrest in Connecticut where police say 22-year-old Brandon Wagshol expressed interest in committing a mass shooting on Facebook. Authorities found weapons at his home as well. He’s charged with illegal possession of large capacity magazines.

“He thought he was doing everything correct. He wasn’t trying to hide from the police,” said Darnell Crosland, defense attorney.