1  of  24
Closings and Delays
Buhler - USD 313 Centre - USD 397 Circle - USD 375 Clearwater - USD 264 Derby Faith Lutheran PreSchool Elyria Christian - McPherson Fairfield - USD 310 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Interlocal Learning Center #618 Marion-Florence - USD 408 Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 Oakley - USD 274 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Rural Vista - USD 481 Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Valley Center - USD 262 Wichita Chisholm Trail Church of Christ Wichita Friends School and Children Center

President Trump cutout barred from Kentucky dialysis clinic

National / World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Ky. (NBC) – It takes hours, sometimes multiple times a week for a patient to undergo dialysis. So it’s not unusual that dialysis patients going to a dialysis center for treatment, bring in something to distract them. One Port Saint Lucie says he wasn’t allowed to bring what makes him feel at home.

“It’s made out of cardboard,” said Nelson Gibson. “Giving two thumbs up, plus a big smile.”

It’s a life-size cutout of President Donald Trump and Gibson can take him anywhere he wants, well except for one place he spends hours in dialysis treatment for his kidney failure.

“She said it was too much, this was okay,” Gibson said as he pointed to his smaller cutouts. “But the other one is too much. She said, ‘This is not a rally,’ which of course it doesn’t show like it’s a rally, it’s just a picture.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories