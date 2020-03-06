Live Now
President Trump tours tornado damaged area in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC) – President Trump toured tornado-ravaged communities in Tennessee Friday, surveying the damage left by the deadly string of storms which killed 24 people earlier in the week.

“God be with them, and we’re gonna be with them all the way,” President Trump said after walking through one of the hardest hit neighborhoods.

Thousands of volunteers in and around Nashville aren’t waiting for federal help.  They’ve been working since the winds died down.

“Seeing all the devastation right now is pretty surreal, realizing these are peoples lives and its been turned upside down, seeing people come it give me hope they can rebuild,” said Nashville resident Christina Carlson.    

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

