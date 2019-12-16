Private investigation of billionaire murders over in Canada

1  of  133
Closings and Delays
Abilene - USD 435 Aging Products Inc. Aldersgate United Methodist Church Andover - USD 385 Andover Senior Center Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Asbury Church Attica - USD 511 Augusta - USD 402 Augusta New Generation Learning Center Augusta Senior Center Basic Beginnings Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Buhler - USD 313 Butler County Transit Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Christian Acdmy - Wichita Centre - USD 397 Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation Chapman - USD 473 Chase County - USD 284 Cheney - USD 268 Circle - USD 375 Classical School of Wichita Clearwater - USD 264 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cornerstone Classical - Salina Derby - St. Mary Elementary Derby - USD 260 Derby Faith Lutheran Preschool Derby Jack and Jill Preschool Douglass Public Schools - USD 396 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 El Dorado - USD 490 Eldorado Senior Center Ell-Saline - USD 307 Elyria Christian - McPherson Eureka - USD 389 Fairfield - USD 310 Flinthills - USD 492 Friendship Meals - Anthony Friendship Meals - Hutchinson Goddard - USD 265 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Haysville - USD 261 Haysville Krayola Korner Haysville Peachwood Early Learning Center Haysville River Church Academy Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Hillsboro Senior Center Holy Cross Lutheran - Wichita Hutchinson - USD 308 Inman - USD 448 Interlocal Learning Center #618 Kansas Department Revenue-Taxation Office - Wichita Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Little River - USD 444 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Maize - USD 266 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Moundridge - USD 423 Mulvane - USD 263 Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 North Ottawa County - USD 239 Peabody Senior Center Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Renwick - USD 267 Rose Hill Public Schools - USD 394 Rural Vista - USD 481 Salina Area Technical College Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Zoo Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 St. Ceceilia - Haysville St. Peter Catholic School Schulte Sterling - USD 376 Turon Friendship Meals Twin Valley - USD 240 Valley Center - USD 262 Valley Center Public Library Wichita - Life Prep Academy Wichita - The Independent School Wichita - Trinity Academy Wichita - USD 259 Wichita Accent Studio Music Academy Wichita Adult Day Services Wichita Adventist Christian Acad. Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Broadway Singers Wichita Cairn Health Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Catholic Diocese of Wichita Wichita Catholic Schools Wichita Central Community Preschool Wichita Collegiate Wichita Discovery Place Wichita Discovery Place Preschool Wichita East Heights UMC Preschool Wichita Erin is Hope Foundation Wichita First United Methodist Church Wichita Head Start & Early Head Start Wichita Honey Tree Branches and Academy Wichita Independent Living Resource Center Wichita Joyful Noise Academy Wichita Kansas Children's Service League Wichita Kansas Humane Society Wichita Kidslink Christian Preschool Wichita Meals and Wheels Wichita Medical Loan Closet Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita NexStep Adult Education Wichita Orion Parklane Wichita People First Services Wichita Primrose School East and West Wichita Red Barn Child Care Wichita Rolph Literary Academy/Fundmental Learning Center Wichita The Looking Glass Wichita West Heights Preschool Wichita Westwood Preschool Wichita Young World Dance Studio

Private investigation of billionaire murders over in Canada

National / World

by: ROB GILLIES, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Jan. 6, 2018 file photo shows police crime scene tape marking off the property belonging to Barry and Honey Sherman, who were found strangled inside their home on Dec. 15, 2017. Police said Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 the private investigation into the murders of Canadian drug company billionaire businessman Barry Sherman and his wife is over but the police investigation remains active. (AP Photo/Rob Gillies, File)

TORONTO (AP) — Police said Monday the private investigation into the murders of Canadian drug company billionaire businessman Barry Sherman and his wife is over but the police investigation remains active.

Toronto police homicide Insp. Hank Idsinga said the case is now solely in the hands of police. Idsinga says the work of the private investigation hired by Sherman’s family has been completed. Idsinga said the family’s $10 million reward for an arrest and conviction remains.

The founder of generic drugmaker Apotex and his wife, Honey, were found dead in their Toronto mansion on Dec. 15, 2017. The two were found hanging by belts from a railing that surrounds their indoor pool and were in a semi-seated position on the pool deck. Police initially said the deaths were suspicious, but said there were no signs of forced entry and they were not looking for suspects.

The day after, some media outlets quoted unidentified police officials as saying the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide. That upset the couple’s four adult children, who hired their own team of investigators.

Police said six weeks later the couple were murdered.

The family, through their lawyer Brian Greenspan, has been critical of Toronto police. A year ago they announced the reward and a tip line separate from Toronto police. Idsinga said that private tip line is now inactive and asked those who have provided tips to the private investigation team to resubmit them to police.

Sharon Timlin, a legal assistant to Greenspan, said in an email to The Associated Press that the private investigators were not fired. She said the work of the private investigative team has been completed and that Greenspan continues to be an adviser, consultant and spokesperson to the family.

“They are committed to working with us, and have full confidence that the Toronto Police Service will solve this crime,” Idsinga said.

Sherman, 75, was known for litigiousness and aggressive business practices as he developed Apotex Inc., which had a global workforce of about 11,000. In “Prescription Games,” a 2001 book about the industry, he mused that a rival might want to kill him.

Barry and Honey Sherman were among Canada’s most generous philanthropists, and their deaths shocked Canadian high society and the country’s Jewish community. The couple made numerous multimillion-dollar donations to hospitals, schools and charities and had buildings named in their honor. They hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a Liberal Party fundraiser in 2015.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories