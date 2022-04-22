LOS ANGELES (WGN) — Production on “Being Mortal,” a new Bill Murray movie, has stalled over allegations of unspecified inappropriate behavior by the actor, according to reports.

Production company Searchlight Pictures is investigating and detailed their decision to suspend work on the film via an email sent to the film’s cast and crew, both The New York Times and Deadline have reported.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” read the email, which has been viewed by both outlets. “After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”

Searchlight’s email indicated that the company hopes to resume filming, but could not confirm when.

Sources for the production told both the Times and Deadline that the complaint concerned Murray, who stars in the film alongside Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Aziz Ansari, the latter of whom is also writing and directing.

The specific nature of the complaint is unknown.

“Being Mortal” was scheduled for release in 2023, according to IMDb. The comedy-drama is based on the 2014 non-fiction book “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.”