Proposed bill would withhold pay for president, VP & Congress during government shutdown

Posted: Jan 30, 2019 04:18 PM CST

Updated: Jan 30, 2019 04:20 PM CST

WASHINGTON (WFLA) - Three lawmakers in Washington, D.C. are on a mission to make sure members of Congress, the president and vice president do not get paid during a government shutdown.

U.S. Congressmen Jared Golden (ME-02), joined by Reps. Dan Crenshaw (TX-02) and Max Rose (NY-11) say they are introducing the Solidarity in Salary Act of 2019 to prevent and limit the duration of future shutdowns and ensure that lawmakers feel the harm they cause federal employees when they fail to fund the government.

“Federal workers don’t get paid during a government shutdown. Neither should politicians,” said Golden.  This legislation will help prevent the American people from being political pawns for party leaders and help return sanity to the task of funding the government.”

The bipartisan bill was introduced on Tuesday. 

“Only in a town as broken as Washington do you still get paid when you don’t do your job,” said Rose. “That’s wrong, and it’s past time to make it right.”

You can read the text of the bill, here

