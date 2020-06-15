Protests shut down Arkansas Walmarts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Four Arkansas Walmart stores shut down Sunday after dozens of protesters gathered at each location.
The protesters took over the parking lots as a way to fight racism at a different level.
“It only took one hundred of us to shut down Walmart, we can hurt them without destroying stuff,” one protester said.
A Walmart spokesperson sent a statement saying: “We’re monitoring this situation closely and will continue closing stores as a safety precaution for our customers and associates. We recognize the important role we play in the Little Rock community and plan to reopen stores at an appropriate time.”
