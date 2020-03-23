Puerto Rico unveils record $787M package to fight COVID-19

Breaking News
Breaking News: Sedgwick County Commissioners — motion carries 3-2 to have “stay at home” order in Sedgwick County
1  of  99
Closings and Coronavirus changes
American Legion Post 180 Antioch Christian Church - Wichita Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Puerto Rico unveils record $787M package to fight COVID-19

National / World

by: DANICA COTO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2019 file photo, Puerto Rico’s Governor Wanda Vazquez holds a press conference to announce new administrative appointments at the governor’s official residence La Fortaleza in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico’s fragile economy is facing an uncertain future after Vazquez rejected on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, a settlement announced late Sunday with bondholders that would reduce the U.S. territory’s public debt by 70%. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico on Monday announced a record $787 million financial package to help alleviate the economic impact of the new coronavirus in the U.S. territory.

The package is bigger than any announced so far by U.S. states.

Gov. Wanda Vázquez said measures include a 90-day moratorium for mortgages as well as car, personal and commercial loans that will not affect people’s credit. She also announced a flurry of bonuses, including ones ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 for nurses, police and other emergency and medical workers.

In addition, the government will invest $250 million in tablets, software and other items to help the island’s Department of Education improve virtual learning amid a two-week curfew that began the night of March 15, she said.

Vázquez said the island’s more than 134,000 public sector employees will still be paid during the emergency and that the government will offer a $1,500 handout for small- and medium-sized businesses with 50 employees or less that don’t qualify for federal help, as well as a $500 cash handout for Puerto Rico’s nearly 170,000 self-employed workers.

“We’re going to win this war,” she said.

The island is struggling through a 13-year recession in addition to the blows from Hurricane Maria and a string of recent strong earthquakes that together caused billions of dollars in losses. Among the business owners affected by the economic crisis and the curfew is Jesús Vázquez, who praised the financial package but said he worries about the fine print and the bureaucracy that might ensue in trying to obtain those benefits.

The 33-year-old laundromat owner confided that he has already skipped loan payments: “I had the audacity to not pay them and keep the cash because I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Vázquez was flanked by the chairman and president of a federal control board overseeing the island’s finances that signed off on the measures and freed up money for the emergency. It was a rare appearance following months of conflict between the board and a government that was already balking at austerity moves and staff cuts demanded by the board.

The board recently said it also would file a motion to temporarily suspend a bankruptcy-like process Puerto Rico is facing as it tries to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load. In addition, the board wrote President Donald Trump last week about plans to transform the island back into the medical manufacturing hub it once was to meet the urgent needs created by the coronavirus pandemic. Board chairman José Carrión noted that 8% of pharmaceutical expenditures by Americans are for products made on the island, where manufacturing represents more than 40% of its total net income.

Puerto Rico as of Monday had 31 confirmed coronavirus cases and reported two deaths, including a U.S. tourist from New York who was vacationing on the island with his wife.

“This situation is really absurd,” said José Abreu, a musician known as Fofé who lost his job at a boutique hotel in San Juan that closed due to the curfew. “We’re here with our mouths wide open over how we’re being hit with one thing after another.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories