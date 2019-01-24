Puppy survives being shot in the head with an arrow Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Via NBC) [ + - ] Video

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A dog shot in the face with an arrow in South Carolina is recovering.

The dog's owner says her 11-year-old son was the one who ended up finding the dog that way.

Miraculously, Loca has been released from the vet, but she has a long road ahead of her.

The family rushed her to the vet, and were fearing the worst. After medical care and an overnight stay, she was able to go home Wednesday afternoon.

Loca's owner didn't want to show her face on camera, but this family says, they're still wondering who could do something like this to an animal.

Loca is just five months old and she was rescued as a puppy. Her family says after her previous journey, and now this, it's clear that she's a survivor.