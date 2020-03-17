Putin orders Russian constitutional vote despite virus fears

1  of  60
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church

Putin orders Russian constitutional vote despite virus fears

National / World

by: VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin leads a cabinet meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered a vote on changes to the constitution which could allow him to extend his rule to be held next month as planned, but warned it could be delayed if the coronavirus situation worsens.

Putin issued a decree on holding the vote on April 22, a move that came a day after Russia’s Constitutional Court approved a law on constitutional amendments that could allow him to remain in power for another 12 years after his current term ends in 2024.

During a meeting with Russia’s top election official, Putin warned, however, that the nationwide vote could be pushed back over the new coronavirus.

“If the situation requires that, we will postpone the all-Russia vote,” he said,

Russia so far has reported 114 infections and Putin said at a government meeting Tuesday that the situation has remained under control.

The authorities in Moscow banned gatherings of more than 50 people until April 10, and the opposition groups called back protests against the constitutional changes that had been planned for the weekend.

Under current law, Putin wouldn’t be able to run for president again in 2024 because of term limits, but the new measure would reset his term count, allowing him to run for two more six-year terms if he chooses.

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s leading opposition figure, denounced Putin for calling the vote amid the spread of the new coronavirus, saying that the Kremlin will count on support from elderly voters who would be at risk at the polls.

“Putin’s order to hold the vote on ‘nullifying’ his terms for April 22 looks like a crime amid the pandemic and the quarantine,” Navalny tweeted. “They will drive the pensioners to take part in this sham.”

The Constitutional Court ruled Monday that the provision is in line with the Constitution, even though Kremlin critics and some legal experts denounced it as trampling on the country’s main law.

The 67-year Russian leader has been in power since 2000, longer than any other country ruler since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

Other constitutional changes further strengthen the presidency and emphasize the priority of Russian law over international norms — a provision reflecting the Kremlin’s irritation with the European Court of Human Rights and other international bodies that have often issued verdicts against Russia.

The changes also outlaw same-sex marriage and mention “a belief in God” as one of Russia’s traditional values.

Putin said he hopes that Russians will turn out to support the changes.

“I strongly count on citizens of Russia to understand how important the changes are,” he said. “It’s very important for the country to express the social character of our state, underline the priority of our legislation over international law and determine other key points linked to our traditions, culture and history.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

