1  of  19
Closings and Delays
Brewster - USD 314 Cheylin - USD 103 Colby Public Schools - USD 315 Goodland - USD 352 Graham County - USD 281 Hoxie Community Schools - USD 412 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - USD 294 Osborne County - USD 392 Plainville - USD 270 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School - Plainville Smith Center - USD 237 St Francis Comm Schools - USD 297 Stockton - USD 271 Triplains - USD 275 Wallace County Schools - USD 241

Putin, Ukrainian leader chat on phone in advance of meeting

National / World
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke on the phone in advance of their first meeting next month.

Statements from the Kremlin and Zelenskiy’s office said the Monday call included discussion of negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the European Union for Russia to keep sending gas to European customers in pipelines that cross Ukraine. A 2009 dispute left many European countries with gas shortages in mid-winter.

Zelenskiy’s office also said he insisted that Russia return documents from three Ukrainian naval ships that were seized by Russia in 2018 and returned to Ukraine last week.

Neither statement mentioned the planned Dec. 9 meeting in Paris with the leaders of France and Germany. The meeting is aimed at resolving the conflict between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatist rebels.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories