ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A man fishing on the upper White River near Goshen, Arkansas, caught a 102-pound Paddlefish, or spoonbill, according to an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) Facebook post.

Robert Murphy of Fayetteville was fishing for Walleye in his kayak when he accidentally snagged the large fish, according to AGFC.

“After a battle that lasted over an hour, Robert was finally able to land the prehistoric river monster,” the post states.

Murphy was short of the 118-pound 9-ounce state record caught on Beaver Lake in 2020.

“We congratulate Robert on his remarkable catch,” the post concludes.