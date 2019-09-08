Rescue efforts underway in the Bahamas

Rescue efforts are underway in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian with coast guard choppers flying nonstop, and relief agency crews setting up camps on the island.

Relief agencies and rescue efforts have gotten a foot hold in those hard-hit areas.

The federal agency USAID taking choppers over to Abacos Island, setting up a camp there.

And that is where crews will work at using a base to get to those devastated neighborhoods where they’re going to be searching door-to-door, through the rubble to make no one is left behind in those hard-hit areas.

“And today, I’m announcing $1 million dollars additional humanitarian assistance to help people in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian,” said Mark Green, USAID Administrator.

Coast Guard choppers are going to be rescuing the critically injured people that are still trapped on hard-to-reach islands and bringing them to where they can receive medical care from doctors in nearby hospitals all across Nassau.

In the meantime, hundreds, if not thousands, are trying to leave the islands of Abacos and Grand Bahama because there’s simply nothing left behind for them.

Nearly 1,100 people loaded up into a cruise ship in Freeport, Grand Bahama, and they were taken to Florida where they can start the long process of recovery.

In the meantime, the death toll sits at 43. That number expected to go higher. In fact, officials even saying significantly so, in the days ahead, as the true toll of Dorian’s devastation is really seen.

