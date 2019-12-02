Retailers compete for Cyber Monday sales

(NBC News) – Cyber Monday will be the largest online shopping day of the year according to Adobe Analytics, with Americans spending $11 million every minute during peak hours.

“We expect 9.4 billion to be spent through the course of the day,” says Adobe’s John Copeland.

As consumers opt to skip stores and shop online, retailers are pushing discounts on everything from clothing to electronics.

They’re competing for shoppers with expanded sales and faster shipping.

Many Cyber Monday purchases on Amazon will start arriving on doorsteps Tuesday.

Amazon started the shipping race this holiday season with a free next day delivery for its Prime members.

Walmart responded by offering next day shipping without a membership on orders of $35 dollars or more.

Many other retailers, including Best Buy and Target, are offering shipping deals as well.

