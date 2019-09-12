Reward increased in search for Arizona fugitives

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KPNX) – Officials with the U.S. Marshals held a press conference Monday updating the public on the case involving the husband and wife that escaped a prison transport on August 26 and remain on the run.

Signs placed along Arizona highways since the escape described the car that Blane and Susan Barksdale were believed to be in, a red GMC Sierra pickup truck with the plate No. 127XTY.

U.S. Marshal David Gonzales says that’s no longer believed to be the case.

These undated file booking photos provided by the Tucson Police Department show 56-year-old Blake Barksdale, left, and his 59-year-old wife Susan Barksdale. Authorities believe that the fugitive couple wanted in a killing in Arizona is getting help staying missing. U.S. Marshal for Arizona David Gonzales said Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 that deputy marshals are looking at several persons of interest in the search for the couple. U.S. Marshals, the FBI and other agencies have been sifting through hundreds of tips since the pair overtook a prison transport van Aug. 26 outside of St. Johns, Ariz. (Tucson Police Department via AP, File)

“It literally disappeared off the face of the earth and we would like to find it,” Gonzales said about the truck. He said it’s possible it could be buried or hiding in a barn somewhere.

Despite hundreds of calls with tips and possible sightings, the Barksdales and the truck have not been seen or located.

Now, the U.S. Marshals Service is upping the reward for information leading to 56-year-old Blane Barksdale’s arrest to $25,000 and they have put him on the Marshals Top 15 Most Wanted list.

Susan Barksdale, 59, is designated as a “major case” and reward leading to her capture is at $10,000.

The Barksdale’s were being extradited from upstate New York, where they were arrested in May, as they’re accused of killing a 72-year-old man in Tucson in April and stealing around 100 weapons from his home.

