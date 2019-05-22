River erosion threatens Oklahoma homes

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Some residents along a rain-swollen Oklahoma river are evacuating after swift currents eroded the riverbank and undermined the soil beneath their homes.

Erosion along the Cimarron River has caused several homes to be threatened with collapsing into the river near Crescent, about 34 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Severe storms that have spawned tornadoes in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Iowa, has also dropped up to 9 inches of rain on parts of Oklahoma during the past week. That’s caused many rivers and streams to overflow their banks.

One unoccupied home rolled off the river bank and into the Cimarron River on Tuesday. Authorities say parts of others ae hanging over the riverbank and are threatened with collapsing.

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.



