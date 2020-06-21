San Diego skateboarders lead BLM protest

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSNW) – A group of California skateboarders took over a street in San Diego demanding racial equality.
Hundreds of people met at Balboa Park Saturday and began skating down Sixth Street carrying signs and a message of unity.
The group participated in a “Rolling for Rights” protest to raise awareness against police brutality and racial injustice.
Organizers and participants say they are ready for change and remain hopeful.
