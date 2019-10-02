Sanders undergoes heart procedure

(NBC News) – Senator Bernie Sanders is taking a break from his presidential campaign after undergoing a heart procedure at a Las Vegas hospital.
In a statement, his campaign says Sanders complained of chest discomfort following an event Tuesday night.
Doctors found a blockage in one artery and installed two stents.
The 78-year old is said to be conversing and in good spirits.
The Sanders campaign has canceled his upcoming appearances so he can rest for a few days.
