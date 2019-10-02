Sanders undergoes heart procedure

National / World

by: Chris Pollone, NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – Senator Bernie Sanders is taking a break from his presidential campaign after undergoing a heart procedure at a Las Vegas hospital.

In a statement, his campaign says Sanders complained of chest discomfort following an event Tuesday night.

Doctors found a blockage in one artery and installed two stents.

The 78-year old is said to be conversing and in good spirits.

The Sanders campaign has canceled his upcoming appearances so he can rest for a few days.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2n64ZoA

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories