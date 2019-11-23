Sandusky Attorney: ‘We’re going to continue fighting’

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Jerry Sandusky received the exact same sentence Friday of 30-60 years and he has the same outlook on the case.

“Do you maintain your innocence?”

“Absolutely.”

Friday, Sandusky didn’t have much new to say, nor did anyone else involved with both sides of the case.

“This is the worst injustice in the history of our jurisprudence,” Sandusky’s Attorney, Al Lindsay said. “We’re going to continue fighting it and we’re going to be successful.”

“We’re confident his conviction will stand and that he’ll remain incarcerated for the rest of his life,” Jennifer Buck, Senior Deputy with the AG’s Office said.

Judge Maureen Skerda, from Forest and Warren Counties in Pennsylvania, handed down a sentence identical to the one Sandusky received back in 2012 of 30 to 60 years. Sandusky will receive credit for serving nearly 7.5 years.

“There was absolutely no evidence presented to the court, no testimony that would ever justify a reduction, so we’re very pleased that he received the 30-to-60 year sentence again,” Buck said. “He deserves it.”

“I think we’re disappointed,” Lindsay said. “I hoped we’d get a better sentence. I can’t say that we’re really surprised. That wasn’t that much that changed.”

An emotional Sandusky in court spoke about a female volunteer in the second mile who he says knew his true character and that he wasn’t a pedophile.

“What he said was from his heart, and it was strictly his decision if he wanted to speak or not,” Lindsay said.

Also, statements from four victims who claim Sandusky sexually assaulted them were read aloud in court.

“They’re losing sleep,” Jennifer Storm, Victim Advocate said. “Some of them are reliving the trauma from the first time, which is why they’re choosing not to be here today.”

“Justice was served for the victims, we’re hoping we can close this chapter and move on,” Buck said.

We’re told that Sandusky’s legal team is weighing their options on state or federal appeals moving forward.