Sandy Hook denier charged with having victim’s dad’s ID info

by: Associated Press

In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo made available by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Wolfgang Halbig is under arrest. Halbig who repeatedly harassed parents of shooting victims at Sandy Hook Elementary School was arrested and charged Monday for possessing the identification of one of the parents, authorities said. (Lake County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

SORRENTO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who repeatedly harassed parents of shooting victims at Sandy Hook Elementary School has been arrested for possessing the identification of one of the parents, authorities said.

Wolfgang Halbig, 73, was arrested Monday on a charge that he was in unlawful possession of another person’s identification, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Halbig was a guest on the radio show of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. He’s been sued by the Sandy Hook families for defamation for falsely claiming that the massacre never happened. The 2012 mass shooting left 20 first graders and six adults dead at the elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

The Orlando Sentinelreports that Halbig repeatedly emailed several people and law enforcement agencies the Social Security number, birth date and other information of Leonard Pozner, whose 6-year-old son, Noah, died at Sandy Hook.

Pozner reported to sheriff officials that Halbig has continued to harass him over the internet since 2018.

Jail records show Halbig was released Monday on $5,000 bond. No online court records had been posted early Tuesday so it was unknown if he had a lawyer.

