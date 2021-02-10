Sanitation workers rescue kidnap victim

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLAF) – A 10-year-old girl kidnapped taken from her New Iberia, Louisiana neighborhood Sunday is back with her family thanks to the quick actions of two sanitation workers.

The girl’s family reported her missing in the early afternoon, and after a search of the neighborhood and a tip that she may have been seen getting into a vehicle, an Amber Alert was issued.

Soon after, sanitation workers Dion Merrick and Brandon Antoine spotted a car matching the description of the one in the Amber Alert parked in a field along their route.

“I didn’t second guess it, I said for the car to be parked in this location, and it matches the description on the Amber Alert something’s not right,” Merrick recalls.

The two workers used their truck to block the vehicle’s exit, called 911, and within minutes officers arrived.

“When they grabbed the little girl out of the car, when the cop took the little girl out of the car, I am not exactly sure what she said, but it sounded like she said ‘I thank y’all’ and from there I just started crying,” Antoine says.