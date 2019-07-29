Scam alert: Bogus money orders, cashiers checks being sent through mail

Bogus money orders and cashier’s checks are being sent to potential victims through the mail.

The legitimate-looking documents are being sent with a letter, offering to pay consumers for becoming a so-called mystery shopper.

Justin Pritchard writes about scams like these for a personal finance website called The Balance. He said it generally involves the consumer depositing the check they’re sent, and then returning a portion of it to the scammer.

“The main red flag on all of these is that you’re sending money. In almost every case, you’re supposed to be receiving money, but somehow they convince you to send money and they’re very good at that.”

Pritchard said it can take days before your bank figures out that the documents are bogus, which is why you should protect yourself and only accept payments from people you know and trust.

