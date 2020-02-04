Live Now
Second student dies after Oklahoma hit-and-run

MOORE, Okla. (NBC) – An Oklahoma man is facing several charges, including manslaughter Tuesday, after striking a group of high school students with his truck Monday afternoon, then fleeing the scene.

Two students were killed and four others were injured in the hit-and-run directly in front of Moore High School shortly after school was dismissed.

Driver Max Townsend, 57, was taken into custody a short distance away after crashing into two parked cars.

Police believe he was under the influence.

“They let him out to see how he would walk and he was dragging his leg,” witness Richard Stafford said.

Investigators say the hit-and-run came just one day after Townsend’s son was killed in another car crash.

