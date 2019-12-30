Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not run for Senate

National / World

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media availability at the State Department, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not run for Senate in Kansas, said White House national security adviser, Robert O’Brien.

O’Brien appeared on ABC’s “This Week” stating that Pompeo plans to remain as secretary of state.

After weeks of speculation that Pompeo was planning to run for a seat in the Senate, these rumors have now laid to rest. Pompeo has continuously denied plans to run for Senate.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories