Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media availability at the State Department, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not run for Senate in Kansas, said White House national security adviser, Robert O’Brien.

O’Brien appeared on ABC’s “This Week” stating that Pompeo plans to remain as secretary of state.

After weeks of speculation that Pompeo was planning to run for a seat in the Senate, these rumors have now laid to rest. Pompeo has continuously denied plans to run for Senate.

