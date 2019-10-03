Seven dead in crash of World War II bomber

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (NBC News) – A chance to fly on board a World War II B-17 bomber came to a tragic end Wednesday when the aircraft crashed just moments after takeoff from Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport.

Seven people were killed. At least eight others on the plane and on the ground were hurt.

Authorities say people on the ground and on the plane may have saved lives.

“There is a story unfolding about a very courageous individual that went towards the plane to assist people getting out,” said James Rovella of Connecticut EMS. “There’s also some stories that are unfolding about folks on that plane that were able to open a hatch.”

Investigators say the aircraft took off at 9:45 a.m. Five minutes later the pilot told the tower he wasn’t gaining altitude, circled the airport and then crashed at 9:54 a.m., nine minutes after take off.

The Collings Foundation, which preserves classic war planes, brought the plane to the airport for an exhibition.

In a statement the foundation said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders.”

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation.

LATEST STORIES: