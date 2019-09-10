Closings and Delays
Oakley - USD 274

Sheriff: New evidence confirms ID of Missouri woman’s body

National / World

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say dental records and a tattoo support an earlier tentative identification of a body found on a hillside in southwest Missouri.

McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall said Monday the new evidence suggests the body found July 29 near Noel is that of 25-year-old Jessica McCormack, of Noel.

Investigators believe she was stuffed into a suitcase that rolled down a hill after being thrown from a moving vehicle.

Hall tentatively identified the body in August. The Joplin Globe reports Hall said Monday dental records and a tattoo on the body’s left wrist made authorities confident the body was McDonald.

Her boyfriend, 37-year-old Mahamud Tooxoow Mahamed is charged with kidnapping but is a fugitive.

Investigators believe he took McCormack’s three daughters to Iowa and left them with a friend before disappearing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories