Shock, mourning follow Santa Clarita shooting

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (NBC News) – Stunned teachers and staff were allowed back on the Saugus High School campus Friday to pick up their cars and leave a school that’s forever different from where they parked the day before.

Gunshots rang out before the first bell. Within 16 seconds, two students had been fatally shot. Four more lay wounded, including the young gunman.



“I will never forget the looks on the kids’ faces when they were running out and they were looking behind them, fearing for their lives,” one student said.



A 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl, now identified as Gracie Ann Muehlberger, were killed.



The two teenaged girls are still hospitalized and recovering.



“They held their composure, despite being shot, and being shot in the torso is a big deal,” said trauma surgeon Dr. Boris Borazjani.



The alleged shooter, a 16-year-old boy, remains in grave condition after shooting himself in the head.



