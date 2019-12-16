1  of  133
Shooting wounds man, sends bullet flying into classroom

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A bullet whizzed into a classroom filled with 11 children Monday, somehow missing everyone in the room as a shooting outside the school left one man injured.

Police said the man, who had dropped off a child at the Catholic Academy of New Haven, was shot several times outside the building but is expected to survive. His name was not released. Officials said he was an acquaintance of the student’s mother and a caregiver for the child.

Police also said the victim had been acquitted of a murder charge, was recently released from prison and was a suspect in “numerous” shootings.

Authorities were searching for the shooter Monday afternoon. The motive wasn’t immediately clear.

Assistant Police Chief Renee Dominguez said the shooter had no regard for children and adults at the school.

“Whatever the beef is between the innocent victims and the suspects, the community was put in danger here,” she said.

Dominguez added the victim will no longer be allowed to care for the child.

