Shot from BB gun kills Florida teen

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida teen has died after he was struck in the eye by a shot fired from a BB gun.

Ivan Johnson, 17, died three days after he was shot in the eye on February 1st.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be as detrimental as it was when I got to the hospital,” Johnson’s mother, Camisha Denny, said.

Tampa police say the shot was fired by an 8-year-old boy who was riding in the back seat of his father’s car while Ivan was riding with the family.

“We hope that he definitely is responsible for what he’s done,” Ivan’s dad, Solomon Johnson, said. “Even though it was an 8-year-old child that pulled the trigger, I think a responsible parent would have put the gun somewhere else and not in the backseat,” he said.

So far no charges have been filed.

On the GoFundMe page, a family friend wrote, “This sudden and unforeseen event has left his friends and family stricken with grief. Ivan was a young man who enjoyed life to the fullest and with the vigorous tenacity of love. He was an active member in his congregation of 15 years and offered his musical talents playing the organ for 9 years. Playing the role of many faces, Ivan took pleasure in dedicating his time to being the big brother, the best friend, the inspiration and the SMILE to all.”

