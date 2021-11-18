Silver Dollar City officials say three structures have been damaged in fire; will reopen Friday

BRANSON, Mo.- Silver Dollar City shared an update on Facebook Thursday afternoon about a fire that damaged three buildings.

The post says the fire spread from Heartland Home Furnishings, a woodcarving shop, to Flossie’s Fried Fancies, a pork rind business, in the lower western portion of the park. The fire was discovered before the park opened for the day.

Silver Dollar City is closed for the rest of the day. Guests are exiting the park and the entrances are closed. Major traffic jams near Indian Point. — Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) November 18, 2021

Silver Dollar City says the fire started at 12:45 p.m. and was contained within an hour. The park says the front entrance was open but for one hour prior to the park opening, the majority of the park had no guest access.

Crews are still investigating the exact cause of the fire but do report no one was injured. Silver Dollar City says the park will remain closed for the rest of the day but will open Friday.

Silver Dollar City officials confirm there was a fire today (11/18), discovered prior to opening, from Heartland Home Furnishings to Flossie’s Fried Fancies in the lower western portion of the park. There was damage to three structures. pic.twitter.com/FGFmNqZrf3 — Silver Dollar City (@SDCAttractions) November 18, 2021





This is a developing story.