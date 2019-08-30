Simone Biles’ brother arrested in Ohio triple murder

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles’ brother has been charged with murder in a shooting on New Year’s Eve in Cleveland that left three people dead and two wounded.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, of Cleveland, was arrested Thursday at Fort Stewart in Georgia in the Dec. 31 shooting at an Airbnb property, according to a joint statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

The statement said an “uninvited group” entered the house and “an altercation ensued” with the invited guests that led to gunfire.

Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene, and Devaughn Gibson, 23, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Biles-Thomas, who is on active duty with the Army, has been charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury, according to prosecutors.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley congratulated Cleveland police after the arrest in Georgia.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” O’Malley said in a statement. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

Biles-Thomas is being held at Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia. An arraignment is set for Sept. 13 in Cleveland, although it is unknown when he may be extradited. It was not immediately clear Friday if Biles-Thomas has a lawyer.

Representatives for Simone Biles, 22, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Thursday night, the Olympian tweeted, “eating my feelings don’t talk to me,” but it’s unclear what she was referring to.