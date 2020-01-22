Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now
1  of  7
Closings and Delays
Centre - USD 397 Elk Valley - USD 283 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Twin Valley - USD 240 Waconda - USD 272

Slashing cocaine production: Secretary of State Pompeo visits Bogota, Columbia

National / World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOGOTA, Columbia (AP) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave a boost to Colombia’s efforts to slash cocaine production Tuesday.

Pompeo visited wounded Colombian police and soldiers Tuesday in the Colombian capital, Bogota.

He announced the U.S. is committing a million dollars to help fund re-training for those injured in the effort to stem cocaine trafficking.

That work is often undertaken under dangerous conditions.

Colombia has been under pressure from the Trump administration over cocaine production.

Secretary Pompeo paid tribute to soldiers and civilians killed or injured in cocaine eradication, most by landmine explosions.

“We reached new highs, you reached new highs in your efforts that came with a lot of sweat, a lot of training, a lot of hard work and a lot of risk,” Secretary Pompeo said. “The United States knows that we stand with you to assist you in these important efforts,” he said.

“We recognize the injuries and suffering that some of you and your families have experienced. Today I am announcing a one-million-dollar project to improve the ability of wounded warriors to find employment, to have successful careers after their time in service when they’ve sacrificed so much on this important mission,” Secretary Pompeo said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories