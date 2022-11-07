WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sleep first. Drive alert. Sunday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 13, is Drowsy Driving Prevention Week.

According to the National Sleep Foundation (NSF), you are at a greater risk of a crash when you drive sleep deprived.

The NSF shares the following statistics:

According to the 2022 Drowsy Driving Survey: 95% of Americans think drowsy driving is risky, but a majority of drivers do it anyway 6 in 10 drivers (62%) have driven a car when they were so tired that they had a hard time keeping their eyes open, a projected 150+ million U.S. motorists 37 million motorists are estimated to drive drowsy at least once per year Almost 2 in 10 drivers (18%) are overly confident in their ability to drive after sleeping only 2 hours or less the previous night

Drowsy driving causes thousands of car crashes each year and kills an estimated 6,400 people in the U.S. alone, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports an estimated 100,000 crashes each year are caused primarily by drowsy driving, resulting in more than 71,000 injuries and $12.5 million in damages

“Drivers who sleep less than 5 hours per night are 6x more likely to be involved in a crash,” Drive Safe Kansas – KDOT tweeted.

Know the warning signs. Drive Safe Kansas – KDOT

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) says signs you are too drowsy to drive include:

Having trouble keeping your head up

Nodding off

Veering into another lane or rumble strip

Frequent yawning

KDOT tweeted out some safety tips:

Get plenty of rest

Never drive drowsy

Watch for pedestrians

Use those headlights

Be on the lookout for deer/other animals

Drive alert

KDOT says turning back clocks because of Daylight Saving Time can affect us in unexpected ways, including driving.

To learn more about Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, click here.