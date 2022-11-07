WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sleep first. Drive alert. Sunday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 13, is Drowsy Driving Prevention Week.
According to the National Sleep Foundation (NSF), you are at a greater risk of a crash when you drive sleep deprived.
The NSF shares the following statistics:
- According to the 2022 Drowsy Driving Survey:
- 95% of Americans think drowsy driving is risky, but a majority of drivers do it anyway
- 6 in 10 drivers (62%) have driven a car when they were so tired that they had a hard time keeping their eyes open, a projected 150+ million U.S. motorists
- 37 million motorists are estimated to drive drowsy at least once per year
- Almost 2 in 10 drivers (18%) are overly confident in their ability to drive after sleeping only 2 hours or less the previous night
- Drowsy driving causes thousands of car crashes each year and kills an estimated 6,400 people in the U.S. alone, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports an estimated 100,000 crashes each year are caused primarily by drowsy driving, resulting in more than 71,000 injuries and $12.5 million in damages
“Drivers who sleep less than 5 hours per night are 6x more likely to be involved in a crash,” Drive Safe Kansas – KDOT tweeted.
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) says signs you are too drowsy to drive include:
- Having trouble keeping your head up
- Nodding off
- Veering into another lane or rumble strip
- Frequent yawning
KDOT tweeted out some safety tips:
- Get plenty of rest
- Never drive drowsy
- Watch for pedestrians
- Use those headlights
- Be on the lookout for deer/other animals
- Drive alert
KDOT says turning back clocks because of Daylight Saving Time can affect us in unexpected ways, including driving.
To learn more about Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, click here.
