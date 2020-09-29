Solar storm brings northern lights to mainland US. Here’s how to watch

Stargazers, assemble! A solar storm is causing vibrant colored light shows, also known as auroras, for people living in the northern reaches of the United States this week.

The Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced G1 and G2 geometric storm watches through Sept. 30, bringing the potential for color shows in the skies near the Canadian border.

On Monday night, skywatchers began posting images to social media from the first night of the light display.

Eyewitness films stunning and breathtaking Northern Lights display pic.twitter.com/TMILAfIdFF — Reuters (@Reuters) September 29, 2020

Though many of the best photos from night one were taken from Alaska, Iceland and other high latitude spots, AccuWeather says the phenomenon may also be visible in Michigan, the Dakotas, Minnesota, northern New England and the Pacific Northwest this week.

Updated geomagnetic forecast from @NWSSWPC continues to hint at the possibility of aurora sighting as far south as Washington the next few nights. Outside of a bit of patchy fog, skies should be clear here! For more space weather info visit: https://t.co/8zBJmIfsob #wawx pic.twitter.com/zzP1aHZFDj — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 27, 2020

The closer you live to the North Pole, the better. People in cities located at higher latitudes are more likely to see the phenomenon. Check out the NOAA website to find your city’s magnetic latitude.

The best remaining chances to see the lights will be Tuesday and Wednesday nights, according to the Pattrn Twitter account run by the Weather Channel.

According to NASA, auroras are caused by the sun, even though it’s easier to spot them at night. And during a solar storm, energy travels toward Earth resulting in neon green and red displays of light.