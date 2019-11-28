Somalia burial planned for Minnesota high-rise fire victim

Abdirahman Kahin, owner of Afro Deli, donate food to residents of the Cedar Riverside, following a fire on the 14th floor of a public housing high-rise in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Several people died and a few people were injured when the fire broke at the building in a heavily immigrant neighborhood of Minneapolis early Wednesday. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Family members of a woman who was killed when fire broke out on the 14th floor of a Minneapolis public housing high-rise say they’re making plans for her to be buried in Somalia.

Five people died and three were injured in the blaze early Wednesday at the Cedar High Apartments located in a heavily immigrant neighborhood. Authorities have identified four of the five victims who were killed.

The daughter of Nadifa Mohamud, who was overcome by smoke while trying to escape from the 24th floor, says it was her mother’s wish to be laid to rest in Somalia.

While the cause of the blaze was still under investigation, Fire Chief John Fruetel told reporters Wednesday that investigators believe the fire was an accident. No further details were available Thursday morning.